Richard Pryor’s Warner Era gets the Ultimate Tribute

Limited to 1,000 Copies—Six Grammy-Nominated Albums, Uncensored

Comedy legend Richard Pryor’s groundbreaking Warner Bros. albums are getting the deluxe vinyl treatment with I Hope I’m Funny: The Warner Albums (1974-1983)—a 7xLP box set arriving April 18 via Rhino Records.

Limited to 1,000 copies, the collection compiles six of Pryor’s most influential stand-up records, including Live on the Sunset Strip and Here and Now—the latter marking his first sober performance since childhood.

Each album earned Pryor a Grammy nomination, with all but one taking home the award. The set features new liner notes from UC Berkeley professor Scott Saul, who declares Pryor’s era never truly ended: “He blew open what a comedian could do onstage.” Fellow comic Paul Rodriguez adds, “There’s comedy before Richard Pryor and after.”

From Mudbone’s tall tales to razor-sharp social commentary, Pryor’s genius remains unmatched. With pre-orders live, this is a rare chance to own a piece of comedy history—raw, uncensored, and still revolutionary.