Comedy darling Chris Fleming finally has a HBO Special

Chris Fleming sits somewhere between Liza Minnelli and a praying mantis, delivering a side-splitting new special.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been in awe of Chris Fleming’s gangling, dancing form for a while.

The stand-up comedian cross labradoodle is debuting his first HBO special to an audience eager for his absurdist, frenetic comedy.

No doubt you’ve come across his character Gayle, a tyrannical suburban housewife that first soared to internet stardom 10 years ago in the sketch COMPANY IS COMING.

And if you don’t know Gayle, you might know of Girlos, a variation of girly that if born at the right time, would have been a lesbian.

Fleming admits, it’s “a pretty radical theory that I’ve only discussed with my hairdresser.”

The special Live at the Palace (named after its filming location Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago) promises the usual Fleming-ness; uncontrollable legs, pitch-perfect cultural observations, and inane noises.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Fleming reflects on an unpredictable and often embarrassing career in comedy.

After making a high-production special titled Hell three years ago, Fleming returned to “make something that’s fun to watch even when it’s on mute.”

In a purple velvet romper and giant ruby red slippers, Fleming has found new comfort in the special’s indulgence. His career is anything but unconventional, galloping between stages and skits.

In the early days of Youtube, comedians were able to cut through the noise with striking characters and original humour. 10 years on, Chris Fleming has moved on from Gayle, determined to not be defined by one viral video.

“We’re focusing too much on numbers, virality … People can go viral and then they can’t sell out a 100-seat venue,” a worsening trend amidst Tik Tok character comedy. Anyone can film a funny impersonation, but will it land in the room?

Fleming wants the room, not the numbers. For the comedian, art should be about “something that I’ve done that you think about or feel later down the road … So if you can land in people’s hearts, that’s way more important.”



Live at the Palace is available for streaming now on HBO Max.