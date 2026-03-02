Eventide bring Music Mouse back for modern systems

A cursor driven harmonic engine that turns gesture into structured MIDI output.

Eventide have reintroduced Music Mouse, the composition software originally created by Laurie Spiegel in the mid nineteen eighties.

The updated release keeps the original design intact while making it usable on current macOS and Windows systems.

Music Mouse centres on movement. As the cursor travels across a grid, it’s position determines pitch, harmony and voicing in real time.

Horizontal motion shifts melodic direction, vertical motion influences harmonic structure, and the interaction between the two creates phrases that evolve through gesture rather than note entry.

The system constrains output to selected scales and tonal frameworks, so the music remains harmonically coherent even as the movement feels free.

Multiple voices can sound simultaneously, allowing chords and counterpoint to emerge from a single gesture.

Scale modes and harmonic maps define how notes relate to one another, while rhythmic behaviours shape how those notes are articulated.

The result is less about programming sequences and more about navigating a musical field with the mouse as a performance controller.

The modern version runs as a standalone application and can transmit MIDI to external hardware or into a DAW.

This means the gesture based engine can drive contemporary instruments while retaining its original compositional logic.

External clock support allows it to sit within tempo based sessions when needed.

Music Mouse still feels distinct because it treats motion as composition.

The act of moving the cursor becomes phrasing.

In a landscape built around piano rolls and step grids, that shift in interaction offers a different way to approach melody and harmony without abandoning structure.

