MavAngelo’s ‘ALTER EGO’ Unravels the Truth Behind Heartbreak

Bedroom records, big truths.

There’s a moment on MavAngelo’s ‘ALTER EGO’ where the weight of the entire EP shifts. It happens on the final track, ‘Lost,’ when the truth lands with devastating clarity.

The thing that fell apart wasn’t the love. It was the person trying to hold it.

This is the defining move of MavAngelo’s six-track EP, a project that begins like a breakup record and ends as something far more uncomfortable. It becomes a mirror.

MavAngelo is a UK-based independent artist and producer who builds songs the way you would replay a memory you cannot shake.

Hazy, guitar lit, honest to a fault. He is a self-taught musician who came up as a lead guitarist in local bands, raised on the heavier end of things.

Hendrix, Steve Vai, John Petrucci. Then the headphones won. Joji, Wave to Earth, Keshi.

The artists who could make a single melody line feel like a confession. No conservatory, no permission. Just obsession.

What makes MavAngelo’s story compelling is not just the music. It is the journey. He never wanted to be a singer.

His earlier work, Moonstone, Ex Libris, Shattered Innocence, was all instrumental prog and metal, the guitar doing every bit of the talking.

That was supposed to be the whole thing. But he got pushed in front of the mic, and in September 2025, Lockbound became the first track to ever carry his own voice.

The reluctant singer turned out to have the exact soft, hushed voice the whole project would end up built on.

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He also works as a critical care nurse. Not the headline, but the lens.

When you have stood next to what actually matters, you stop making music to impress people and start making it because the alternative is going numb.

ALTER EGO opens with ‘Awaiting.’ Hope in the worst season, still trying to believe love will be enough. The production immediately sets the tone.

John Mayer leaning guitar at the front, soft processed vocals swimming in reverb, dream pop pads and lo-fi warmth with punchy R&B style drums sitting underneath. It is bedroom recording that does not sound small.

‘Hollowed’ follows. Present but gone, lying next to someone and still feeling alone. ‘Drift’ captures the push and pull, two people holding the same rope, both pretending they let go.

By ‘Blurred,’ words have stopped working entirely. The guitar does the talking, a nod to how MavAngelo started his artist persona. ‘EndGame’ arrives as the quiet ending. No big speech, just nothing left to prove.

And then ‘Lost’ lands. It is the reveal. The admission that the real collapse was losing yourself first.

Everything MavAngelo creates traces back to one forced step away from the safety of being “just the guitarist.”

‘ALTER EGO’ is the sound of someone who found his voice and then used it to tell the truth about who he had become.

For fans of Joji, Wave to Earth, and John Mayer, ‘ALTER EGO’ is a quietly devastating exploration of identity disguised as a breakup record.

MavAngelo has crafted something that lingers. Not because it is flashy, but because it is real.