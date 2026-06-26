LaMelo Ball heads to Minnesota in blockbuster Hornets-Timberwolves trade

Charlotte moves on, Minnesota reloads, Memphis waits.

The LaMelo Ball era in Charlotte is over.

The Hornets have traded their former All-Star point guard and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round swaps, and three second-round selections.

The deal, which cannot be finalised until July 6, creates a staggering $41 million trade exception for Charlotte.

Ball, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists in a bounce-back 72-game campaign, now joins forces with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota’s revamped backcourt.

The Timberwolves, coming off second-round elimination, desperately needed playmaking creation, and Ball addresses that glaring weakness. However, his injury history and defensive limitations remain significant concerns.

For Charlotte, the move signals a new direction around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Adding Reid’s floor-spacing and shooting provides immediate frontcourt help. The pick haul gives them future flexibility.

Industry speculation suggests the Hornets are now expected to pursue Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to fill their void at point guard.