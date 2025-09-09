Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Purée

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with GLVES

Adelaide-based indie rock band Purée brought their raw energy and candid perspectives to BIGSOUND 2025, reflecting on their origins and the challenges of being paid in “exposure” during an interview at Brisbane’s Ovolo Hotel.

The four-piece band, consisting of Matt, Liam, Jack, and Mackenzie, emphasised their commitment to using BIGSOUND as a catalyst for artistic growth and industry connection.

Hailing from South Australia’s vibrant music scene, Purée has built a reputation for their dynamic sound and tight-knit camaraderie, often drawing comparisons to acts like Spacey Jane and Gang of Youths.

Our interview highlighted the balance between creative passion and practical sustainability in today’s music landscape.

The band’s new single “Go,” released in August, is now available on streaming platforms, showcasing their evolving genre-blending style.

BIGSOUND continues to serve as a critical platform for emerging artists like Purée to amplify their voices and forge new pathways.

Catch our chat above, and stay connected with Purée!

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.