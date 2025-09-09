Kendrick Lamar Wins 2025 Emmy

Kendrick Lamar wins 2025 Creative Emmy for his groundbreaking Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Kendrick Lamar has earned his second Emmy, taking home the award for Outstanding Music Direction alongside Tony Russell for The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

The performance captivated a record-breaking 133.5 million viewers while blending music, storytelling, and culture.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show marked a new chapter in live performance art. Lamar’s set wove a complex “game” narrative critiquing societal and cultural systems, layering symbolism from Uncle Sam to culturally coded colours, against a backdrop of his own music.

With Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, and Serena Williams appearing, the performance married hip-hop authenticity with cinematic storytelling, challenging expectations for the world’s largest stage.

Despite some mixed reactions online, including commentary on lyrical clarity and playful jabs at Drake, Lamar’s vision was unapologetically precise.

The performance highlighted his commitment to cultural preservation and narrative depth, prioritising artistry over spectacle while engaging with a mainstream audience of millions.

His Cheshire-like grin during key moments, paired with choreographed nods to Compton culture, created a layered dialogue between performer and viewer.

The Emmy recognition places Lamar alongside fellow nominees, including Questlove and James Poyser for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and Rickey Minor for The Kennedy Centre Honours.

For Kendrick and music director Tony Russell, the award celebrates a behind-the-scenes mastery that shaped one of the year’s most talked-about and innovative live performances.

Lamar’s win underscores the growing appreciation for hip-hop artistry in mainstream spaces, demonstrating how music can challenge, entertain, and inspire simultaneously.

Kendrick Lamar is set to tour Australia later this year, performing alongside the likes of Schoolboy Q and Doechii.

