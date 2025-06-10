Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing His Grand National Tour to Australian Stadiums This December

Kendrick Lamar announces his long-awaited return to Australia with two massive stadium shows this summer.

Fresh off a sold-out North American run and a huge summer swing through Europe and the UK alongside SZA, Kendrick Lamar is set to bring his Grand National Tour down under.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will take over AAMI Park in Melbourne on December 3, before hitting Allianz Stadium in Sydney on December 10.

Presented by Live Nation and pgLang, the tour marks Kendrick’s first live shows in Australia since 2018 — and this time, he’s levelling up. Stadiums. Summertime. Possibly new material. Definitely greatness.

Vodafone mobile customers will get first dibs via a 48-hour presale kicking off at 9am on Thursday 12 June in Sydney and 11am in Melbourne. The general on-sale goes live at 9am Monday 16 June (Sydney) and 11am (Melbourne) via grandnationaltour.com.

Whether you caught Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers live or have been waiting for Kendrick to touch Aussie soil again since DAMN., this is the moment.

AUSTRALIAN DATES:

📍 Dec 03 – Melbourne, VIC – AAMI Park

📍 Dec 10 – Sydney, NSW – Allianz Stadium

Rest of the Grand National Tour (feat. SZA):

Full global dates continue across Europe and beyond, including stops in Paris, London, Barcelona and Rome.

Kendrick’s coming. Be ready.