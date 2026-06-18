Here’s what Dave is playing on his 2026 Australian tour

If you’re heading along to see Dave on his current Aussie tour, good news: the setlist is stacked.
The UK rap heavyweight wrapped up the North American leg of his tour at New York’s iconic Brooklyn Paramount before making the trip to Australia, and the show offered a pretty clear preview of what local fans can expect.
Spanning early breakout favourites, chart-topping singles and some of his most introspective material, the set runs through 24 tracks and plays like a greatest hits collection from one of the most important voices in modern UK rap.
While Dave occasionally tweaks a song or two depending on the city, the overall structure has remained remarkably consistent throughout the tour.
New York scored a couple of additions, including ‘System’ and ‘Marvellous’, but fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth can expect largely the same heavyweight lineup.
Dave The Boy Who Played Harp 2026 Tour Setlist
History
No Weapons
Verdansk
Clash
System
Both Sides of a Smile
Streatham
Screwface Capital
Location
Thiago Silva
Wanna Know
No Words
Professor X
Funky Friday
Victory Lap Freestyle
Titanium
Trojan Horse
UK Rap
Selfish
Marvellous
The Boy Who Played the Harp
Sprinter
Raindance
Starlight
From the introspection of ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ to crowd favourites like ‘Location’, ‘Funky Friday’ and ‘Sprinter’, it’s a set that rarely lets up.
If you’re catching Dave in Brisbane tonight before the tour rolls through Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, this is about as close as you’ll get to a spoiler warning. Consider yourself prepared.
Following the Australian run, Dave will return to Europe for appearances at Smukfest, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival before taking The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour to South Africa later this year.