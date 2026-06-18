Goose are live streaming their biggest show ever – here’s how to watch

The Connecticut jam band will stream their sold-out Madison Square Garden headline show live this weekend.

For a band that built its reputation on marathon live sets and word-of-mouth devotion, Goose are about to have a very big night.

The Connecticut jam band will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend, marking the biggest show of their career so far.

If you didn’t manage to score a ticket to the sold-out event, Amazon Music has you covered.

To celebrate both the landmark performance and the recent release of their new album BIG MODERN!, Amazon Music is hosting an exclusive livestream of the entire show.

The broadcast, titled Amazon Music Presents Goose Live from MSG, will allow fans around the world to tune in as Goose take over one of the most iconic venues in music.

The livestream takes place on Saturday, June 20, with the official broadcast beginning at 7:30 PM EDT. Some platform listings have displayed a later 10:00 PM EDT block, but Amazon’s official schedule points to an earlier start covering the evening’s performances.

There are several ways to watch.

Prime members can stream the concert directly through Prime Video, where it will appear on the homepage under the platform’s “Live & Upcoming” section.

Those without a Prime subscription can still watch for free via the official Amazon Music Twitch channel, which will simulcast the event live.

Fans can also tune in through the Amazon Music app on desktop or mobile devices.

The Madison Square Garden show arrives at a particularly exciting moment for Goose, with BIG MODERN! continuing to generate buzz among fans and further cementing the band’s status as one of the biggest names in the modern jam-band scene.

For anyone who has spent years hearing about Goose’s live reputation but hasn’t managed to catch them in person, this might be the next best thing to being in the room.

And let’s be honest — a sold-out Madison Square Garden headline show feels like exactly the kind of moment worth staying home on a Saturday night for.