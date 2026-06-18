Spacey Jane continue their hot streak with new EP

The indie heavyweights aren’t ready to close this chapter yet.

Australian indie favourites Spacey Jane aren’t slowing down. Fresh off the success of their acclaimed third album If That Makes Sense, the band have surprise-released Exit Wounds.

Written and recorded during the If That Makes Sense sessions in Los Angeles, the five-track project was produced by Day Wave and John Hill, before being mixed by Lars Stalfors.

Rather than feeling like leftover material, Exit Wounds plays as a natural companion piece. Expanding on the themes and melodic instincts that made the band’s latest album one of their most celebrated releases.

The EP arrives after singles ‘Do You Really Love Her’ and ‘I Never See Her’. Both of which quickly gathered momentum.

‘Do You Really Love Her’ landed on the Viral 50 charts in both Australia and the United States, while FLOOD Magazine praised ‘I Never See Her’ as a “high-tempo bop” that finds the band caught between uncertainty and emotion.

The release continues a remarkable run for Spacey Jane. If That Makes Sense, produced by Mike Crossey, earned two ARIA Award nominations following its release. Then capped off a dominant year that saw the group become triple j’s most-played artist, with five songs in the Hottest 100.

The release also lands in the middle of an enormous touring schedule.

After appearing at major US festivals including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Osheaga. As well as supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the band will return home later this year for a national tour.

The Australian run includes multiple nights in Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth, alongside headline performances in Adelaide and on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

With Exit Wounds, Spacey Jane proves that even in the wake of a career-defining album, there’s still plenty left to say. The EP isn’t an epilogue, but another confident step forward for one of Australia’ most consistently compelling indie bands.