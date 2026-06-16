Johnny Marr announces new album The Age Of Everything and shares lead single ‘Spin’

The former Smiths guitarist returns with his first solo album in four years, describing it as his most cathartic record yet.

Johnny Marr shared the news alongside the album’s lead single, ‘Spin’, and an accompanying video filmed in his hometown of Manchester.

The record marks Marr’s first full-length solo release since 2022’s Fever Dreams Pts 1–4.

Describing the project as his “most cathartic” album to date, Marr said The Age Of Everything was inspired by the overwhelming pace of modern life and the way technology shapes contemporary culture.

“The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea,” he explained. “It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all-encompassing, but it’s not necessarily a negative statement.

“There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Marr first began writing the album in London before road-testing much of the material during a North American tour in late 2025.

More than half of the songs were performed live before entering the studio, giving the project what Marr has described as a unique “research and development” phase.

The final recordings were completed in Manchester, with the city’s energy helping shape the album’s sound and atmosphere.

Lead single ‘Spin’ pairs Marr’s trademark chiming guitars with lyrics reflecting information overload and modern anxiety.

“There’s too much coming into my mind,” he sings, setting the tone for an album that grapples with sensory saturation while searching for optimism amid the noise.

The 10-track record includes songs titled ‘Beyond The Rain’, ‘Ophelia’, ‘Fire With Fire’ and closing track ‘All In A Life’.

To support the release, Marr will embark on a run of European festival appearances before playing the biggest solo headline shows of his career.

Highlights include a homecoming performance at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 9 and a major London date at OVO Arena Wembley on October 24.

The Age Of Everything tracklist