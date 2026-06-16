Yours & Owls just dropped one of Australia’s biggest festival lineups

The Wollongong festival expands into a city-wide takeover with more than 100 artists across two days.

Wollongong’s favourite end-of-year party is back, and Yours & Owls has unveiled a stacked 2026 lineup led by BBNO$’s only Australian show, alongside G Flip, DMA’S, Ball Park Music, Genesis Owusu, Hiatus Kaiyote, PNAU, Tkay Maidza and the long-awaited return of The Drones.

Returning this October, the festival is expanding beyond its traditional foreshore home.

Day one will once again take over Flagstaff Hill overlooking Wollongong’s coastline, while day two transforms the CBD into a city-wide music crawl, with venues, laneways and streets hosting artists across every corner of town.

Canadian viral hitmaker BBNO$ tops the bill with his only Australian performance of 2026, while G Flip arrives fresh from another massive year and DMA’S return for their third Yours & Owls appearance.

Elsewhere, Genesis Owusu’s explosive live show, Hiatus Kaiyote’s genre-defying soul, Luude’s festival-sized drum and bass, Middle Kids’ emotional indie rock and PNAU’s euphoric dance catalogue make up a heavyweight top line.

The biggest talking point for many, however, may be The Drones. The Australian rock icons announced their reunion earlier this year after a decade away, with comeback shows selling out almost instantly.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup runs deep with Cosmo’s Midnight, Fanny Lumsden, Folk Bitch Trio, Georgia Maq, WAAX, Princess Chelsea, Bootleg Rascal, Surf Trash, Carla Geneve, Delivery, Nice Biscuit, Mac The Knife, Volatile Ways, Dem Mob and dozens more spread across the weekend.

With more than 100 artists, local food vendors, art installations and a brand-new city takeover format, Yours & Owls 2026 is shaping up as one of the most ambitious editions the festival has staged.

Presale begins June 22, with general tickets on sale June 24.