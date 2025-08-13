G Flip becomes Australia’s first non-binary wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney

G Flip Makes History as Australia’s First Non-Binary Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney

Australian music trailblazer G Flip just hit a major milestone — meeting their wax double at Madame Tussauds Sydney, becoming the country’s first non-binary celeb immortalised in wax.

The lifelike figure sits poised on a Yamaha bass drum, surrounded by their iconic Absolute Hybrid Maple kit, capturing every ounce of G Flip’s electrifying stage presence and magnetic energy.

“It’s extremely wild,” G Flip shared. “Very stoked to be made of wax and be the first non-binary wax figure in Australia. It’s an honour to be included among so many legends. Apologies for the noise in advance — feel free to whack some drums with wax me!”

Crafted over 10 months with 300+ photos and 170 hours of sculpting, the figure pays tribute not only to G Flip’s raw talent but their fearless authenticity and role as an LGBTQ+ icon.

Now permanently on display in Sydney Live! alongside stars like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan, fans can grab drumsticks, sit at the kit, and get hands-on with a one-of-a-kind interactive experience.

As G Flip readies their new album Dream Ride for September and a huge Aussie tour in 2026, this wax double stands tall as a bold symbol of representation, pride, and breaking boundaries — exactly what G Flip is all about.