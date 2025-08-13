Depeche Mode’s concert film ‘M’ lands in theaters this October

Depeche Mode is back on the big screen, and they’re bringing Mexico City’s electric 2023 shows with them.

Their concert film Depeche Mode: M—directed by Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frías de la Parra—is set for a limited theatrical release starting October 28, with tickets going live September 17.

The film captures three epic nights at Foro Sol Stadium, part of their Memento Mori tour, the first since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s passing in 2022. But this isn’t just your average concert doc — it’s a cultural love letter to Mexico, blending powerful live moments with the country’s rich traditions and spirit.

“We wanted to show the deep connection between music, culture, and people,” said frontman Dave Gahan. “Fernando did an amazing job telling that story through the lens of Mexico and our shows there.”

Screening in over 2,500 theaters worldwide, including IMAX, Depeche Mode: M is shaping up to be a must-see for fans and cinephiles alike.

Mark your calendars — tickets drop September 17.