Depeche Mode’s ‘M’: A gothic ode to life, death, and 200,000 devotees

Dancing in the shadows since 1981

Depeche Mode will bring their acclaimed Memento Mori tour to theatres with Depeche Mode: M, a concert film set for late 2025.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fernando Frías (I’m No Longer Here), the project transforms the band’s three 2024 Mexico City stadium shows into a visually stunning meditation on music and mortality.

Filmed before 200,000 fans at Foro Sol Stadium, M blends electrifying performances with atmospheric visuals that mirror the album’s themes.

Frías weaves live footage of classics like Enjoy the Silence with cultural elements reflecting Mexico’s relationship with death, creating what the band calls “a profound musical journey.”

The film also serves as tribute to late member Andy Fletcher, who passed in 2022. The Memento Mori tour became Depeche Mode’s emotional return to stage, playing 112 shows to over 3 million fans worldwide.

Early footage shows the band’s powerful chemistry remains intact, with Dave Gahan’s iconic stage presence and Martin Gore’s haunting vocals driving the performances.

While no specific release date is set, Depeche Mode: M promises to be more than a concert film – noting the band’s enduring legacy and their deepest artistic statement in decades.

The theatrical release will include special event screenings with additional content.