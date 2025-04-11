New Music Friday featuring Creature Fear, Bella Amor and Dean Brady

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

This week’s New Music Friday lineup is packed with absolute gems, whether you’re in the mood to dance, cry, or spiral existentially while smiling through it.

From indie-pop warmth to punk reinventions, dream-pop healing to heart-wrenching tributes, these releases have got you covered.

Check out the latest tracks you won’t want to miss:

BELLA AMOR

Coated in indie-pop warmth and pop-punk sparkle, Bella Amor’s ‘White Rabbit’ is a love letter turned banger. Produced by Alice Ivy, this one’s bursting with dreamy joy. Catch her acoustic sets this weekend on the Gold Coast and Brisbane (psst – Brissy’s sold out).

ARCADE FIRE

With their first taste of upcoming album Pink Elephant (out May 9), Arcade Fire are shedding skins and reinventing themselves once more. Régine makes her bass debut and Win hops behind the drums. A lunar new year anthem with serious mystical punk vibes.

BEN KWELLER

Dedicated to late artist Nell Smith and Kweller’s son Dorian Zev, this tender track is a heartfelt tribute wrapped in Flaming Lips’ sonic magic. A reminder of grief, community, and the healing power of music.

BILLIE MARTEN

Announcing her fifth album Dog Eared (out July 18), Billie Marten returns with tactile memories and gentle melancholy. ‘Feeling’ is a nostalgic swirl of patterned carpets, toy cars, and age-old comfort, elevated by Núria Graham’s hypnotic guitar.

DEAN BRADY

The second taste of Brady’s Dean’s Home Mixtape (out Oct 31) is a smooth, starry-eyed breakup song with BOY SODA and Finbar Stuart on board. Think late-night confessions under lunar skies– romantic, raw, unforgettable.

CREATURE FEAR

An absurdist bop about chaos, religion, and love – this new single is a retro-pop existential spiral with Talking Heads and XTC in its bloodstream. Melbourne single launch is set for May 10.

SNAKEHEADS

A 35-year friendship, one final tribute. James Roden completes a full-length album in honour of the late Pete Lusty, built from demos that started back in high school. Belconnen Highs lands in 2025, led by single ‘Temptation’ – a punk-rock time capsule soaked in memory.

GENA STONE

Out today, this fiery dream-pop track turns anxiety into art. With shimmering guitars and empowering energy, it’s about facing down the shadowy figures in your head and trusting your own magic. Launch show set for May 10 at the Trocadero Room.

ROBERT BAXTER

Fresh off their melancholic debut, ROBERT BAXTER steps boldly into their pop prime with STARGIRL – a fierce, emotional, hyper-danceable EP blending ballroom flair, Asian-Australian identity, and pure main character energy. Launching May 1 in Naarm/Melbourne.

LLOYD AND THE LEFTOVERS

Alt-folk-rock with heart, their upcoming double single Fruit and Wine and Kaarta Koomba blends upbeat melodies with sharp, witty lyrics. Full album Spin the Wheel coming soon.

DANCER

Indie alt-pop trio Dancer’s latest EP is full of infectious rhythms and raw honesty – perfect for a carefree, danceable vibe.

Check out Happy’s Mixtape for more New Music goodness.