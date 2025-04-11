Swinging by Happy HQ between world tour prep and harp-studded album drops, Hachiku brought a beautifully stripped-back rendition of Time Wasted Worrying to our Live from Happy series – and it’s a total gem.

Lifted from her sophomore record The Joys of Being Pure at Heart, the track is a gentle yet insistent reminder to let go of the little spirals. Anika Ostendorf, the German-born, Naarm-based indie-pop wizard behind Hachiku, has crafted an album full of emotional honesty and sonic sparkle — think dreamy synths, water metaphors, Moog solos, and even a bassoon cameo.

It’s a vulnerable, gorgeously textured journey toward openness, inspired by time spent collaborating with the likes of Jen Cloher and the Milk! Records fam.

Backed by her band, Ostendorf’s live take of Time Wasted Worrying lets the track’s message breathe. It’s understated and intimate, yet brimming with the kind of raw clarity that stays with you long after the last note fades.

Catch the full session below — and if you’re lucky enough to be in the US, UK, or EU, keep an eye out for tour dates. The Joys of Being Pure at Heart is out now via Marathon Artists.

Big thanks to Pig Hog Cables and Seeker Brewing for making it happen.

