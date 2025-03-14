New Music Friday featuring Bon Iver, Ben Kweller and Atlas Franklin Alexander

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

No filler, no fluff—just the essential new releases from indie heavyweights and emerging artists that demand your attention.

This week, we’re swimming in an electronic haze, and getting lost in introspective lyricism. Let’s get into it.

Bon Iver– If Only I Could Wait

Bon Iver has returned with SABLE, fABLE, their first album in six years, dropping two new singles—‘Walk Home’ and ‘If Only I Could Wait’ featuring Danielle Haim. Out April 11 via Jagjaguwar, the album tells a story of transformation, love, and longing.

‘Walk Home’ captures the rush of desire, while ‘If Only I Could Wait’ explores the weight of sustaining love. Produced by Justin Vernon and Jim-E Stack, the record emerges from years of dormancy, blending vulnerability with luminous pop.

Ben Kweller – Depression (Feat. Coconut Records)

Ben Kweller’s latest single, ‘Depression,’ is his first new music since the tragic loss of his son, Dorian Zev, in 2023. A synth-heavy collaboration with Jason Schwartzman’s Coconut Records, the track is built around a keytar Kweller has had since childhood.

The result? A slinky, melancholic tune that turns nostalgia into catharsis. His upcoming album Cover The Mirrors promises more where that came from.

The Hard Quartet – Lies (Something You Can Do)’ / ‘Coreopsis Trail

Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White return as The Hard Quartet with a new two-song single. ‘Lies (Something You Can Do)’ is an elegant, guitar-led shredder recorded last July in NYC, while ‘Coreopsis Trail’ is a sprawling, unreleased track from their self-titled sessions. Directed by Kevin Spanky Long, the video for ‘Lies’ takes a satirical jab at survival in modern society.

Kelly explains: “Lies (Something You Can Do)’ is a credo that states one must NOT only be a complete dick in the quest for modern survival. I guess ‘Coreopsis Trail’ is a reflection of this phenomenon.”

Kaiyah Mercedes – MANIC!!!

At just 18, Kaiyah Mercedes is already two albums deep, and her latest single ‘MANIC!!!’ is the bridge between her sophomore record and what’s next.

The track twists indie-pop rock with raw storytelling, showcasing her ability to shapeshift between genres while keeping it real. Out March 12—get ready.

LOVY – RAGE

‘Rage’ is an electrifying confession—one that warns you to step back as Lovy wrestles with her own fury. A genre-bender at heart, Lovy fuses R&B, pop, electro, jazz, and hip-hop, often within a single track.

Her signature vocals are intimate yet chilling, whispering in your ear while sending shivers down your spine. Rule books were never her thing, and ‘Rage’ proves it.

Atlas Franklin Alexander – New Remedy

Newcastle’s Atlas Franklin Alexander is back with ‘New Remedy,’ a track that blends vulnerability with psych-pop whimsy. A lush mix of nostalgic ’80s textures and modern dreamscapes, the song calls to mind Peter Gabriel, Radiohead, and Tame Impala. Lyrically, it’s about seeking clarity amid chaos—something we all know too well.

The self-directed video takes the theme further with surreal imagery: a green man dancing in a kitchen, a girl in love with a robot—it’s all about those strange spaces between connection and confusion.

‘New Remedy’ comes off his new EP Flexible New Replica, a self-produced effort that shifts between synth-driven beats and ethereal soundscapes. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s all Atlas.

Deadshowws – I Should

Darkinjung/Central Coast’s alternative-emo outfit Deadshowws have unleashed ‘I Should’—a thunderous anthem of self-destruction and redemption. Produced by frontman Connor Massey at The Grove Studios, the track builds on layers of distorted guitars, crashing cymbals, and Massey’s tortured vocals. Drawing from punk, hardcore, and 2000s emo, ‘I Should’ is a gut-punch wrapped in a wall of sound.

Massey opens up about its inspiration: “It’s a song about battling yourself to get better. It’s the short version of my experience with the people I love begging me to seek help—and my struggle to do so while sinking into a pit of hopelessness.”

Car Seat Headrest – The Scholars

Car Seat Headrest are back, and they’re going all-in on the concept album. Their new rock opera The Scholars is more than just their first studio album in five years—it’s a full-blown spiritual rebirth. The 11-minute epic ‘Gethsemane’ sets the stage with a storyline that unfolds on the fictional campus of Parnassus University, where students and staff navigate life, death, and supernatural encounters.

The band elaborates: “Rosa studies at the medical school of Parnassus University. After bringing a medically deceased patient back to life, she unlocks powers suppressed since childhood—absorbing the pain of others. Each night, instead of dreams, she relives the suffering of those she’s touched, leading her to a secret facility beneath the school, where ancient beings lurk.”

So, there you have it – another week of new music – hit play and get lost in the noise.

Listen to more new music on Happy’s Mixtape: