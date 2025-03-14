Big Wheels know how to make an entrance. The Sunshine Coast rockers rolled into Noise Machine Studios for an electrifying Live from Happy session, delivering a raw and riff-heavy rendition of Silver and Black.

Co-fronted by Cass Ford and Lawson Doyle, Big Wheels channel the golden era of rock while keeping it fresh, with influences spanning Fleetwood Mac, Jefferson Airplane, and The Black Keys.

Originally penned by Cass on piano, Silver and Black has since evolved into a full-throttle, guitar-driven anthem—tracked in London last year with Michael Smith and now set to appear on their debut EP, dropping this June.

With their sun-soaked harmonies and bluesy swagger, Big Wheels are one to watch. Catch their session now, and keep an eye out—this ride’s just getting started.

