On our radar this week, 18 bands making noise across the independent music scene

The underground’s doing just fine – to prove it here’s new music actually worth your time this week

We get sent a lot of music every week, most of it comes and goes pretty quickly. But every now and then, there’s a batch that sticks for the right reasons.

Not because there’s a big PR machine behind it, but because the songs actually hold up. This week leans heavily into that space – emerging artists from here and across the ditch doing the work, building something real, and putting out tracks that feel worth your time.

NoTurns – ‘You’re Allowed’

Naarm alt-indie outfit NoTurns have been doing the rounds properly – from RVG supports to sold-out local rooms and spins across PBS and Triple R. ‘You’re Allowed’ taps into that same live energy, with another track already on the way.

Oniera – ‘Sleep Patterns’ / ‘Red Skies’

Dreamy six-piece rock out of Sydney, already moving tickets like a band a few steps ahead. ‘Sleep Patterns’ leans into that hazy, slow-burn atmosphere – the kind that sneaks up on you.

The Aveonics – ‘7 Days’

Energetic, melodic Aussie rock that doesn’t overcomplicate things, and we bet it’ll land even harder live.

JORJ – ‘plan b’

If this is the direction indie–pop is heading, we are here for it – a big, glossy synthy tune that leans into emotion and comes out sharper for it.

SPACE&AGES – ‘ANYTHING (is it obvious)’

Brisbane indie rock that feels a little scrappy and a little unhinged in a good way – raw, riffy, and sitting somewhere between catharsis and chaos.

Sam O’Connell – ‘Your Side Of The Bed’

Stripped-back heart on your sleeve folk that lands on sincerity over polish — warm, reflective, and easy to sit with.

Denham Audio, Mincy & Killjoy – ‘Spayin’

Fast, punchy electronic built for late nights and no overthinking. Get me to the club pronto energy if ever there were.

The Bluff – ‘Rearrange’

Understated indie rock with a grungy vocal edge – keeps things restrained but still hits where it needs to.

Jazzared – ‘Fall Into My Arms’

Laid-back surf pop with bright guitars and a coastal feel – easygoing, but still sticks.

Gracie Moore – ‘Bring Me To Tears’ (EP)

Warm, layered indie-folk that leans into quiet emotional weight – soft on the surface, heavier underneath.

Sancy Prabhakar – ‘I See You’

Breathy, intimate R&B from the New Zealand artist that keeps things intimate and stripped back.

Tangled In Wires – ‘Desired Abuse’

Dark, guitar-driven alt rock pulled from their recent EP – heavy where it counts without overdoing it.

Dawson – Maybe Someday

Born out of a rough patch, this leans into textured alt-pop — warm, introspective, and quietly heavy where it counts.



OUTTA SPITE – ‘WELCOME BACK TO THE BOTTOM’

Melodic punk with a 90s streak — fast, nostalgic, and built for the stage.

Sarah Lake – ‘Real Man’

Country-pop that goes big emotionally without losing its grit. Get across this one now – it’s the kind of indie country that won’t stay under the radar for long.

Wade Easy – ‘Dead Moons’

Drifting psych rock that takes its time – hazy, loose, and sitting comfortably in its own space.

Charli Rose – ‘Shots Fired’

Confident pop with a strong hook – polished, direct, and clearly building momentum.

Take Me Time Machine – ‘12 More Times’ (EP)

Pop punk with blink-era DNA – tight, punchy, and fully aware of the lane it’s in.

Got new music? You can submit directly via our submissions page.