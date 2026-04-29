Billie Eilish reveals her fourth album is on the way

Billie Eilish’s fourth album is “more than half way” done.

In an interview with ELLE, Eilish has teased her fans with the most info we’ve heard thus far about ‘BE4’

We’ve got confirmation that it’s on the way – but that’s all the info we’re getting for a while, presumably.

But hey, if it’s in the works, it’s something!



And it’s not as if Eilish’s fans aren’t still riding the wave of 2024’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

The 3D concert film, co-directed by James Cameron, comes out next week.

The film premiered in London today, and the singer has been sharing her excitement about seeing people experience the live show again.

The fans are also being encouraged by Eilish herself to treat it unlike they would any other cinema experience.

So, if you want to re-live the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour, be sure to grab your tickets.

But you should also expect lots singing and dancing in the theatre, so more like a virtual concert, if anything.