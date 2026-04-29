Charli XCX wants to have a conversation with you

Charli would love to talk talk with you.

In an instagram post this morning, Charli posted an image that looked to be from a magazine.

The post is titled ‘Conversations’ from ‘New York, May 2026.’

Perhaps a possible fan event coming up in NYC?

In pencil in handwriting, though, Charli has written that she ‘Would love to talk w you.’

In the caption, the pop star shared this:

“i love talking about making things and process and stuff with my friends so if you want to ask me questions about creative process / song writing / anything else that would be cute. wanna hear what you’re making too. would love to talk with you <3 charlixcx.com”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

The link leads to a site where you can put in various details including your personal information and social media handles.

If this is merely a sign up form for SMS updates, or if you’ll actually be messaging with Miss XCX herself, or receiving an invite to a fan event, we don’t know just yet.

But this clearly is all gearing up for her next album rollout.

The Brat singer has shared that her upcoming rock album is well and truly on the way.

So, we’re going to have to just wait and see where this one goes.

And make sure to sign up here if you want to find out.