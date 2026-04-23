Oasis fans eye a second wave of reunion shows in Rome

It’s not official yet, but between Liam’s mouth and local chatter, this one’s picking up speed.

There’s no formal announcement from Oasis just yet, but fans are starting to circle a possible Rome date in 2027, and it’s mostly thanks to Liam Gallagher doing what Liam does best: saying the quiet part out loud.

While in Rome this week, Liam was stopped by fans and asked outright if Oasis would return to the city next year.

His answer? “Without a doubt.” He also joked he was in town to “meet the Pope,” later calling whatever they discussed a “security risk,” which tracks.

It’s not just fan chatter either. Rome’s City Councillor for Major Events, Alessandro Onorato, has already hinted that talks are happening behind the scenes to bring the band over.

So while there’s still no official green light, the pieces are lining up.

As for where it could land, there’s some debate. The historic Circus Maximus has been floated, but the safer bet is the much larger Stadio Olimpico – especially given the scale of Oasis’ current reunion run.

Timing-wise, 2027 makes sense. Liam’s already said the band will sit out 2026 for a bit of breathing room, partly to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup.

The expectation now is that 2027 becomes a kind of second wave, more European dates, maybe even tied to anniversaries around Be Here Now.

For now, it’s all still unofficial. But when Liam starts speaking in certainties, it usually means something’s moving.