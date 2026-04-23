Mumford & Sons Prizefighter tour kicks off tomorrow – here’s the setlist and set times

Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Setlist and Set Times

Mumford & Sons have always known how to turn quiet reflection into something stadium-sized.

Built on a foundation of acoustic instrumentation, soaring harmonies and raw, unfiltered emotion, the British band ushered folk-rock back into the mainstream.

Since breaking through with Sigh No More, their sound has evolved, but the core remains the same: songs that start small and build into something explosive.

Banjo lines race alongside pounding percussion, while lyrics about love, doubt and redemption land with a kind of sincerity that’s hard to fake.

Live, that energy is impossible to ignore. Frontman Marcus Mumford leads the charge as the band shift seamlessly from hushed, almost reverent moments to full-throttle singalongs.

It’s communal, cathartic and built for voices in unison, the kind of show where every chorus feels bigger than the stage it’s played on.

Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Setlist

Run Together

Babel

Little Lion Man

White Blank Page

Prizefighter

Lover of the Light

Believe / Truth

Awake My Soul

Here

Ditmas

Rushmere

The Cave

The Wolf

Encore:

Rubber Band Man

The Banjo Song

I Will Wait

Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Set Times

Doors Open: 6:00 pm

Hudson Freeman: 7:20 pm

Folk Bitch Trio: 7:50 pm

Mumford & Sons: 9:00 pm

Apr 24 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio

Apr 25 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio

Apr 28 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio

Apr 29 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio

May 2 – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Support: Folk Bitch Trio

Mumford and Sons will continue the tour across the Americas and Europe until October.

Recent sets regularly included ‘The Cave’, ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘Rubber Band Man’ and more. The setlist will likely comprise songs off their newest album Prizefighter, with a sprinkling of their classics from Sigh No More.

Head to their website for full tour dates.

Note: This article will be updated as soon as the official 2026 opening night setlist lands.