Mumford & Sons Prizefighter tour kicks off tomorrow – here’s the setlist and set times

Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Setlist and Set Times
Mumford & Sons have always known how to turn quiet reflection into something stadium-sized.
Built on a foundation of acoustic instrumentation, soaring harmonies and raw, unfiltered emotion, the British band ushered folk-rock back into the mainstream.
Since breaking through with Sigh No More, their sound has evolved, but the core remains the same: songs that start small and build into something explosive.
Banjo lines race alongside pounding percussion, while lyrics about love, doubt and redemption land with a kind of sincerity that’s hard to fake.
Live, that energy is impossible to ignore. Frontman Marcus Mumford leads the charge as the band shift seamlessly from hushed, almost reverent moments to full-throttle singalongs.
It’s communal, cathartic and built for voices in unison, the kind of show where every chorus feels bigger than the stage it’s played on.
Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Setlist
Run Together
Babel
Little Lion Man
White Blank Page
Prizefighter
Lover of the Light
Believe / Truth
Awake My Soul
Here
Ditmas
Rushmere
The Cave
The Wolf
Encore:
Rubber Band Man
The Banjo Song
I Will Wait
Mumford & Sons Prizefighter Tour Set Times
Doors Open: 6:00 pm
Hudson Freeman: 7:20 pm
Folk Bitch Trio: 7:50 pm
Mumford & Sons: 9:00 pm
Apr 24 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio
Apr 25 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio
Apr 28 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia
Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio
Apr 29 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
Support: Hudson Freeman, Folk Bitch Trio
May 2 – Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand
Support: Folk Bitch Trio
Mumford and Sons will continue the tour across the Americas and Europe until October.
Recent sets regularly included ‘The Cave’, ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘Rubber Band Man’ and more. The setlist will likely comprise songs off their newest album Prizefighter, with a sprinkling of their classics from Sigh No More.
Head to their website for full tour dates.
Note: This article will be updated as soon as the official 2026 opening night setlist lands.