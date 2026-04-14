Puth is going all in on live – bigger band, bigger rooms, bigger show

Charlie Puth is heading back to Australia — and this time, he’s scaling things up proper.

The multi-platinum pop heavyweight has announced a full run of Aussie and New Zealand arena dates as part of his Whatever’s Clever! world tour, marking what he’s calling his most ambitious live show yet.

Kicking off in Auckland on November 5, the tour will move through Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, hitting some of the country’s biggest rooms along the way.

If his last few cycles leaned heavily on studio precision, this one’s all about the live experience. Puth’s bringing a full band setup, with a focus on musicianship and arrangements — something he’s been pretty vocal about wanting to elevate.

“I feel like I’ve worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on,” he said, promising a tighter, more expansive take on his catalogue.

The tour lands off the back of his new album Whatever’s Clever!, which dropped alongside a huge start to 2026 — including a Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

Artist presale kicks off April 20 at 12pm local time, with general tickets on sale Thursday April 23 at 1pm.

Charlie Puth — Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

November 5 — Spark Arena, Auckland

November 7 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 10 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

November 13 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

November 15 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

November 17 — RAC Arena, Perth

Presales run from April 20, with multiple early access options before general sale opens April 23.

Tickets here.