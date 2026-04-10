Purity Ring return to Australia with first tour in a decade – and a new single to match

‘lemonlime’ arrives ahead of June east coast run and Dark Mofo slot

Purity Ring are officially heading back to Australia for the first time in ten years, locking in a run of east coast headline shows this June alongside an appearance at Dark Mofo.

The Canadian synth-pop duo will hit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, bringing their immersive live show back to local stages after a long absence. Known for blending crystalline electronics with striking visual production, these shows are expected to lean heavily on their latest self-titled era, alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue.

The tour arrives with new single ‘lemonlime’, a soft-glitch, emotionally weighty track pulled from their recent album sessions. It’s a fitting reintroduction — understated, atmospheric, and unmistakably Purity Ring.

Tickets go on sale next week, with pre-sales kicking off from April 13.

Purity Ring Australian tour dates 2026

Wednesday June 10 — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Thursday June 11 — Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday June 13 — Metro Theatre, Sydney

Also appearing at Dark Mofo, Hobart

Purity Ring Ticket info

Spotify pre-sale: 10am AEST, Monday April 13

Artist pre-sale: 10am AEST, Tuesday April 14

General on sale: 10am AEST, Wednesday April 15

Presale Tix here.