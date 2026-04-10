Ani Saafa’s ‘SCUM’ is a love letter to controlled chaos

Written, produced, and mixed entirely in-house, this track proves the four-piece answers to no one but themselves.

In a New Zealand music scene often comfortable with reggae-rock lulls and shoegaze’s inward gaze, Ani Saafa arrives like a smashed guitar amp at a library fundraiser.

Formed in late 2022 in Dunedin (Ōtepoti) and now firmly rooted in Wellington, this four-piece indie band has spent the last four years refusing to be polite.

Their latest single, ‘SCUM,’ the second and final preview of their debut album due mid-2026, proves that their grit-and-glitter formula has never been sharper, or more joyfully unhinged.

On the surface, ‘SCUM’ plays a cruel joke. It opens with a soft, almost pastoral guitar line, a peaceful scene-setter the band internally dubbed the “Spanish riff.” It feels like a warning you’d ignore at a party.

Then the track detonates. The meat of the song kicks in with a fast, punk-driven drum assault, layering garage-rock urgency over a melody that refuses to be buried.

Originally deployed as a live show intro, the track earned its studio life through crowd response, and you can hear why.

The band’s decision to produce, mix, and master everything themselves results in a beautifully feral texture; they’ve admitted to wrangling “a bit much” distortion, but that restraint (ironic, given the title) is what saves the song from becoming a noise mess.

Just when the punkier pace threatens to become exhausting, the band drops a half-time breakdown in the middle, a sludgy, swinging pivot that showcases their evolution since 2024’s Phonetics EP.

Ani Saafa has always drawn from grunge, punk, and alternative pop, but here they sound like a band that has sold out venues nationwide and supported the likes of Hockey Dad without losing their underground sneer.

‘SCUM’ doesn’t beg for your sympathy. It sneers, spits, and grooves. For a band that has rapidly become “an act you hate to miss,” this single is less a plea for attention and more a declaration of territory.

If their debut album builds on this balance of melody and controlled chaos, Aotearoa’s indie landscape is about to get a lot more interesting, and a lot louder.

Don’t sleep on Ani Saafa. They’ve already relocated once. They’re coming for your city next.