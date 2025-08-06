Yorke talks ‘unfinished business’ with Happy over coffee!

Australian alt-pop sensation Yorke is rewriting the rules with her fiercely personal EP ‘unfinished business’, out now.

In our exclusive interview, she reveals how LA writing trips and viral fame in Japan (12M+ streams for ‘Window Shopping’) fuelled her creative rebirth.

Highlights include the K-pop-infused ‘sorry in advance’ (co-written with TWICE’s Ciara Muscat) and her Tokyo debut with indigo la End—a collaboration born from YouTube comments.

Yorke’s “cinematic universe” dazzles too, with real-life wanted posters and lyric-packed Easter eggs for fans.

With 43M+ streams, support slots for Lewis Capaldi, and a GRAMMY-nominated collab in the works, Yorke’s unstoppable.

