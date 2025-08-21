‘Jessie’s Girl’ meets Pop Punk in Danger Den’s irresistible ‘Daisy’

Melbourne’s rising punk stars deliver a love triangle banger with heart and hooks.

Melbourne-based pop punk outfit Danger Den is back with their latest single, ‘Daisy’, a high-energy, emotionally charged track that blends early-2000s nostalgia with modern flair.

Fronted by Jeremy Uyloan, the band has carved out a distinct space in Australia’s punk scene with their infectious hooks, raw lyricism, and relentless live energy.

Since forming in Darwin in 2018, Danger Den has evolved into a powerhouse, earning accolades like a Northern Territory Music Awards finalist spot and dominating the 2022 Territory Sounds Countdown.

‘Daisy’ is a love triangle anthem inspired by real workplace drama, where two friends find themselves vying for the affection of the same enigmatic colleague.

The song crackles with tension, driven by punchy drums, gritty guitars, and Uyloan’s impassioned vocals. The band describes it as “Jessie’s Girl’s pop punk cousin,” a fitting comparison, given its mix of cheeky storytelling and anthemic singalong potential.

The track’s lyrics capture the bittersweet clash of friendship and rivalry, wrapped in the kind of melodic grit that fans of New Found Glory, Blink-182, and Boys Like Girls will adore.

Beyond its infectious energy, ‘Daisy’ taps into deeper themes of unrequited desire and vulnerability, proving that Danger Den isn’t just about high-octane riffs, they’re also sharp songwriters.

The band’s ability to turn personal anecdotes into universal anthems is on full display here, making it a standout addition to their discography.

Since relocating from Darwin to Melbourne, Danger Den has thrived in Australia’s thriving punk scene, sharing stages with legends like Eskimo Joe and Frenzal Rhomb.

Their sound, rooted in early-2000s pop punk yet infused with modern urgency, resonates with both longtime genre fans and new listeners.

‘Daisy’ exemplifies their knack for blending catchy melodies with raw, confessional lyrics, a formula that’s earned them a fiercely loyal fanbase.

The track’s dynamic structure, soaring choruses and punchy verses, showcases the band’s tight musicianship.

Uyloan’s vocals shift seamlessly from playful to desperate, mirroring the song’s emotional rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, the rhythm section (James McGrath on bass, Liam Terrill on drums) locks in with precision, while guitarists Luke Schembri and Blake Alessandro deliver riff-driven energy.

With ‘Daisy’, Danger Den doesn’t just revisit pop punk’s golden era, they reinvigorate it.

As they gear up for more releases and tours, this single proves they’re keeping the scene alive.