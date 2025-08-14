All Aboard the Twilite Coaster: SHRUBRAVO*’s Hypnotic New EP Takes You on a Joyride

Hop on board for a ride you won’t forget.

San Diego’s musical chameleon, Alexander Bravo, better known as SHRUBRAVO*, has always thrived in the unexpected.

A multi-instrumentalist who effortlessly shifts between jazz, lo-fi, psych-pop, and funk, Bravo’s latest EP, Twilite Coaster, is a vivid, groove-laden journey inspired by an imaginary train ride through surreal landscapes.

Set to release on August 15, 2025, via York House Records, this five-track project is both a musical and visual adventure, solidifying SHRUBRAVO*’s reputation as a boundary-pushing artist.

Bravo’s career has been defined by his refusal to be boxed in. Whether he’s playing bass at a restaurant gig, shredding guitar at a dive bar, or supporting touring acts like Dante Elephante, his technical prowess and harmonic sincerity shine through.

Since launching SHRUBRAVO* in 2017, he has released three studio albums, two EPs, and a string of singles, each showcasing his genre-blurring versatility.

Collaborating with drummer/producer Billy Petty and keyboardist Kevin Capacia, Bravo crafts music that feels both meticulously arranged and spontaneously alive.

Much of Twilite Coaster was recorded in Idyllwild, California, where the duo transformed a cabin into a makeshift studio, a perfect setting for Bravo’s immersive, nature-infused creative process.

Twilite Coaster is more than just an EP; it’s an experience. Inspired by a late-night listening session that evoked the sensation of a train journey, Bravo and Petty built a world where each track serves as a “pitstop” along a futuristic coastline.

The music blends city-pop shimmer, Beach Boys-esque harmonies, and liminal grooves, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

After finalising the music, Bravo and Petty dove into DIY filmmaking, crafting lo-fi, technicolor-soaked visuals featuring a custom 3-D printed train model.

The result is a cohesive aesthetic that makes Twilite Coaster feel like a real, tangible voyage.

With Twilite Coaster, SHRUBRAVO* delivers a project that’s as playful as it is polished. The EP’s blend of dreamy melodies, intricate production, and immersive storytelling cements Bravo’s status as one of Southern California’s most inventive musicians.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, this release invites you to hop aboard and enjoy the ride.