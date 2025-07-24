Chuck Mangione, Jazz icon behind “Feels So Good,” passes away at 84

The Man Who Made Smooth Jazz Irresistible.

The world of jazz has lost one of its brightest stars. Chuck Mangione, the flugelhorn virtuoso whose 1977 hit “Feels So Good” became a timeless anthem of smooth jazz, has died at 84.

The two-time Grammy winner passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Rochester, New York, home, his attorney confirmed.

Mangione’s career spanned decades, blending jazz, pop, and soul into a sound that captivated millions. “Feels So Good” soared to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the most recognisable instrumental tracks of all time.

His Olympic-themed “Give It All You Got” (1980) further cemented his legacy, performed at the Lake Placid Winter Games.

Beyond music, Mangione charmed TV audiences as the Mega Lo Mart spokesman on King of the Hill, proving his wit was as sharp as his horn playing.

A proud Eastman School of Music alum, he later mentored young musicians and donated his iconic brown hat and original scores to the Smithsonian.

Fans and fellow artists are remembering him as a trailblazer who made jazz accessible, and unforgettable.