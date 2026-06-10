Fontaines D.C. mourn manager Trevor Dietz, the sixth member of the band, dead at 47

He raised a band and a voice for Palestine.

The music world is mourning the sudden loss of Trevor Dietz, the beloved manager of Fontaines D.C., who has died at age 47.

The Irish band, calling him their “sixth member,” shared their heartbreak on social media, remembering a man who “cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right.”

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Dietz discovered the group while booking acts at Dublin’s Workman’s Club, signing them in 2016 before their landmark debut Dogrel.

He guided them from tiny student gigs to festival headliners, NME wins, and Mercury nominations.

Beyond music, Dietz was a fierce advocate for Palestine, helping the band raise over half a million euros for medical aid.

Friends including Kneecap and Annie Mac paid tribute to a fearless believer in justice.

As Fontaines prepare for a massive summer tour including Reading & Leeds 2026, they do so without the man who built their dreams alongside them.

“We will miss him always,” they wrote. A void has opened in Irish rock.