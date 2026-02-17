Harry Styles set to be next curator of London’s Meltdown festival

Harry Styles will be curating a festival lineup in London this June.

Boy-band member, actor, pop mega-star, and now, festival curator – Harry Styles, it’s quite the CV you’ve got there!

Harry’s has just been named as this year’s curator of London’s Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre as the venue celebrates its 75th birthday.

It’s quite the nod to the 32 year old as he joins a long list of past curators that features names like David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Robert Smith – and he’s apparently “deeply honoured”, saying he feels that himself and the festival “share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life.”

The festival goes for eleven days from June 11th to June 21st, which luckily coincides with Euro Summer if you’re one of the thousands of Aussies planning on heading over this year.

We already have Harry Styles confirmed as one of the headliners, but as for the rest of the artists he ends up picking, you’ll have to wait around for most of Autumn to pass by before he drops the rest of the lineup.

It’s quite fitting Harry will be curating a festival called Meltdown after he sent the internet into one last month when he announced his first album and world tour in four years.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. is set to drop on March 6th, and tickets for his Together, Together tour are nearing the dreaded sold-out frenzy phase at almost every location.

Harry’s also casually breaking the record of most Wembley Stadium performances in a year with a whopping 12 nights, so he’s really set to be quite the busy bee over the next year.

Fingers crossed this is a one-off and Harry’s not trying to signal a permanent career change, but time will only tell.