Groovin The Moo is coming back – and it’s starting with Lismore

Groovin The Moo returns in 2026 with a one-off Lismore show, marking a considered regional comeback.

After a tough few years for festivals across the country, Groovin The Moo is officially making its return.

Not with a full national run just yet — but with a one-off show in Lismore on May 9, 2026.

The regional favourite will be presented as part of Great Southern Nights, supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, and in partnership with Australian Recording Industry Association.

First launched in 2005, Groovin The Moo carved out its place by bringing major line-ups to regional towns that often miss out on big touring circuits.

For a lot of fans, it’s where they saw their first festival set, discovered a new favourite band, or spent a long, dusty day with mates. It became part of the rhythm of regional Australia.

The 2026 event is being framed as a careful reset. One stage. One day. A chance to rebuild sustainably while the wider festival industry continues to navigate rising costs and pressure.

Fuzzy CEO Adelle Robinson said the decision to return in this format was about doing it properly and staying true to the festival’s regional roots.

Lismore was chosen for its strong creative identity and the resilience the Northern Rivers community has shown in recent years. The event is set to take place at Oakes Oval on Widjabul/Wia-bal Country, running from 11am to 10pm, and it will remain an all-ages show.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd described the return as a meaningful moment for Australian music. “This is a genuinely special moment for Australian music. GTM has long been a rite of passage for artists and fans, and a powerful reminder of the role regional Australia plays in our live music ecosystem.”

“Its return reflects years of work rebuilding confidence and ambition in the sector and shows what sustained investment can deliver: iconic events back in the hands of fans, new opportunities for emerging artists, and lasting cultural and economic impact for regional centres like Lismore.” While local leaders have welcomed the economic and cultural boost the event is expected to bring.

Ticket prices start at $125 + booking fee for general admission, with VIP, youth, concession and MobTix options available. Under 12s can attend free with a ticket-holding parent or guardian. Lismore locals will get access to a ‘Homegrown Groovers’ presale.

The line-up and on-sale dates are still to come.

For now, it’s simple: Groovin The Moo is back — starting small, starting regional, and starting in Lismore.