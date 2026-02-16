J. Cole is officially coming to Australia and New Zealand

Dreamville down under is finally happening.

After half a decade of silence on solo stages, J. Cole is finally coming back down under.

The Fayetteville legend has unveiled ‘The Fall-Off Tour,’ a sprawling 50-date global trek that will touch down in Australia and New Zealand this November.

The run marks Cole’s first solo headline tour since 2021’s ‘The Off-Season’ and his first full world tour since 2017.

He’ll hit Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on November 25th, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 28th, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on December 1st, and wrap the Oceanic leg at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 5th.

The tour supports his freshly dropped seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which arrived earlier this month.

It’s been a decade of evolution for the rapper, fewer releases, more space between them, but always that signature introspection.

Between 2011 and 2016, he dropped four albums. Between 2016 and 2026? Three, including this one.

Tickets go live via artist presale Wednesday, February 18th at 9am local, with general on-sale Friday the 20th.

After Oceania, Cole heads to Johannesburg for a massive stadium show, his first return to the region in ten years.

The wait is finally over.