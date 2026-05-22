JPEGMAFIA drops ‘Experimental Rap’ amid backlash and Earl Sweatshirt feud

JPEGMAFIA thrives on chaos.

The iconoclastic rapper just released Experimental Rap, a noisy, sample-drunk album that arrives amid a gathering backlash he seems to actively court.

After producing for Kanye West and BTS, and sparking an Instagram flame war with Earl Sweatshirt, Peggy doubled down by titling his latest exactly what his detractors might mock.

No advance copies were sent to critics, he’s previously begged major media to stop covering him. But independent press took the bait. First impressions? It’s overwhelming.

Jagged guitars, chopped gospel, and a full-track meditation on Kanye’s ‘All of the Lights’ collide with swagger and unpredictable flair.

From ‘babygirl’ to ‘The Ghost Of Emmett Till,’ this is 25 tracks of crunchy, abrasive hip-hop that somehow still feels like only JPEGMAFIA could make it.

He’s wearing muay thai shorts and crowning himself king of who knows what. The backlash might have to wait. This chaotic ride is worth the unpacking.