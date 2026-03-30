Kanye West to headline Wireless festival

This American boy just touched down in London town.

Kanye West AKA Ye has just been announced as the headliner for this year’s Wireless Festival, ending a decade long absence from the UK.

The news comes just months after the rapper penned an open letter titled “To Those I’ve Hurt” in the Wall Street Journal apologising for his past anti-Semitic comments, which he blamed on a head injury sustained during a car accident.

The timing was fishy, though, as Ye dropped his 12th studio album via YouTube livestream just weeks later.

It left fans wondering whether or not the apology was sincere – but it does seem Ye is determined to salvage what’s left of his career.

He’s currently got an LA album launch show in the works for April 3rd, and confirmed he’ll be heading to some European cities later this year.

It’ll be his first time headlining the continent in 12 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

As for the Wireless gigs, they’re being described as “a three-night journey through Ye’s most iconic records.”

The rest of the line-up is yet to be confirmed, but fans can start getting their hands on tickets today (March 31) at 12pm BST (9pm Sydney) with PayPal’s 48 hour presale.

There’s then a main presale a week later on April 7 at 12pm BST, and general sale will follow the next day (April 8) same time again.

The last time Ye headlined Wireless festival was back in 2014 when he was booed off stage for going off on a half hour tangent about the fashion industry.

Ye, who was filling in for Drake, said he’s not invincible – and that time it had actually cut deep.

Looks like he’s had enough time to recoup, though.

It’s a controversial pick for the festival, but die-hard British fans are all too stoked.