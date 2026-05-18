Disney+ and Hulu will livestream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits for the first time

Your couch just became the best spot at the festival.

For the first time, the sweaty, joyful chaos of America’s biggest music festivals is coming to a screen near your couch.

Disney+ and Hulu are joining forces to livestream Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits in 2026, transforming exclusive pilgrimages into global watch parties.

Beginning with Bonnaroo’s Tennessee farm dates (June 11th–14th), subscribers won’t just catch the headliners.

They’ll slip backstage for raw interviews, wander festival grounds through roving cameras, and feel the bass drop from the pit without the port-a-potty lines.

Lollapalooza (July 30th–August 2nd) and Austin City Limits (two October weekends) follow, all produced by Live Nation.

“Music festivals used to be reserved for people who could physically be there,” says Live Nation’s Kevin Chernett.

“Now they’re becoming global live moments.” This expansion turns your living room into a front-row seat, no sunscreen required, though dancing is mandatory.