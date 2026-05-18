Google’s ‘Remy’ leak points to a future beyond chatbots

Google’s leaked ‘Remy’ points to a future where AI stops waiting – and starts doing

There’s been a steady stream of chatter around Google this week, off the back of a leaked internal project codenamed “Remy,” first reported by Business Insider.

From what’s been shared, Remy looks like a clear step away from standard chatbot behaviour and toward something more hands-on.

It’s being framed internally as a “24/7 personal agent” – not just answering questions, but taking action across your day-to-day tasks.

What is Remy? In simple terms, it’s an AI assistant that runs in the background. Instead of waiting for prompts like current tools, Remy is designed to be proactive — learning your routines and handling multi-step tasks without constant input.

That could mean drafting replies in your inbox before you open it, organising your calendar based on conversations, or flagging updates across work tools.

So what’s new? The main difference is autonomy and integration.

Remy is reportedly being tested inside a staff-only version of Gemini, with access to a wide range of tools — Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Drive, and more, plus some third-party apps like GitHub, WhatsApp, and Spotify.

Rather than jumping between apps yourself, the idea is that Remy handles the connections and does the admin for you.

Why now? This lines up with a broader shift across the AI space. Companies aren’t just building better chat interfaces anymore, they’re trying to move beyond them.

Projects like OpenClaw have already shown what autonomous agents can do, and Google looks to be responding with something more tightly integrated into its own ecosystem.

Early internal testing suggests it could cut down a chunk of routine work – reports mention up to 11 hours a week saved for some staff – though that’s still internal data.

For something like this to work publicly, trust is the big hurdle.

An assistant that can read emails, access messages, manage your calendar, and send replies on your behalf raises obvious privacy questions. Google will need to be very clear about permissions and control before rolling anything out widely.

As to when we will we see it? There’s no official confirmation yet, but timing-wise it lines up neatly with Google I/O 2026, which kicks off May 19.

Even if “Remy” doesn’t appear by name, expect this kind of agent-style functionality to be front and centre – likely as an evolution of Gemini rather than a standalone product.