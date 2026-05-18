Billie Eilish Concert Film inspires James Cameron to create Future Avatar films quicker

James Cameron wants to create Avatar 4 and 5 for two-thirds the cost and half the time.

Who would have thought that a Billie Eilish concert would inspire James Cameron to complete the Avatar entries faster?

During an interview with Empire Film podcast, Cameron shared that he wants to take on more fast–paced projects from now on, following his work on the recent 3D Billie Eilish concert film.

“I really like the experience on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft.’ I shot a whole movie in six days. I’m like, what the f— takes four years?”.

You can’t help but think that this remark reflects Cameron’s experience with the Avatar films, which are notoriously known for taking a long time to create.

For Avatar 4 and 5, Cameron stated that “We’re going to be looking at some new technologies to try to do them more efficiently. Because they’re hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost. That’s my metric”.

James Cameron has proven time and time again that nothing holds him back from realising his creative visions and projects that he’s genuinely interested in.

The Avatar saga has been the biggest showcase of this, with Cameron inventing various innovative technologies to meet the demands of his one-of-a-kind imagination.

Over time, we have witnessed underwater mo-cap rigs for dynamic underwater motion-capture and lighting, virtual camera systems for real time CGI realisation, and a 2,000+ functional Na’vi language, complete with its own grammar rules and syntax.

If there’s something that Cameron is genuinely interested in undertaking, he’ll go beyond the edge to make it happen, even if it takes a bloody long time to get it right.

Cameron went on to say that in order to meet this desired outcome and create the necessary technology to do so, it would “take us a year or so to figure out.”

In the meantime, James wants to team up with Robert Rodriguez to create a project “blindly fast” in 17 days.

Only time will tell what this new passion for quicker projects will unearth from Avatar’s very own creative Goliath and innovator.