Mullet Moments with Lottie McLeod

Lottie McLeod on Boundaries & Brain Breaks.

Lottie McLeod joined Mullet Moments to discuss her new single, ‘Important to You,’ a track about setting boundaries in any relationship.

The singer revealed her daily ritual: coffee at a nearby cafe followed by a 30-minute walk before work. “It’s important to just let your brain shut off,” she said.

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McLeod writes about past experiences only after she’s fully moved on. “I look at my old self as a new person, like watching a movie,” she explained.

Fans can stream ‘Important to You’ now, with more music hinted at later this year.

Follow Lottie on Instagram for updates.

The episode was proudly supported by Mullet Wines.