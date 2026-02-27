New Music Friday featuring Lottie Mcleod, Swapmeet and IKE

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday
The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends!
Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases from here and across the ditch.
Lottie McLeod – ‘Important To You’
Lottie McLeod levels up with ‘Important To You’, a bruising indie-folk slow build about boundaries and emotional weight.
It’s raw, reflective and unafraid — a young songwriter stepping into her power without losing her tenderness.
Swapmeet – ‘I Know!’
Adelaide’s Swapmeet crash in with ‘I Know!’ – a fuzzy, jangle-pop rush that feels gloriously unfiltered.
Written mid-jam and left instinctively rough around the edges, it’s buoyant, punchy and quietly self-aware.
The Great Emu War Casualties – ‘Wanna See You’
The Great Emu War Casualties prove they can do joy on ‘Wanna See You’. Less existential spiral, more heart-on-sleeve simplicity, it’s a jangly ode to wanting someone close.
Still slightly melancholic (of course), but this time the sun’s peeking through the angst. Album mode looks good on them.
horse – ‘The Gap’
Newcastle post-punks horse return swinging with ‘The Gap’ – dark, brooding and wired tight. It’s all tension and grit, leaning hard into their raw edge without losing control.
If 2025 was the buzz year, this is the sound of a band doubling down and sharpening their teeth.
Ruby Jackson – ‘Against The Wall’
Sydney’s Ruby Jackson taps into late-90s/early-00s R&B nostalgia on ‘Against The Wall’.
Silky, slow-burning and emotionally poised, it explores unrequited love with quiet confidence.
South Summit – ‘ON THE DASH’
South Summit ease into bounce-rock territory on ‘ON THE DASH’, a laid-back groove built for open roads and servo snack stops.
Written with Marlon Gerbes, it’s breezy, rhythmic and Pharrell-coded in all the right ways.
FOLEY – LIKE AN ACTRESS (EP)
FOLEY’s new EP LIKE AN ACTRESS trades polish for pulse. Built around live instruments and rom-com energy, it feels physical, immediate and joyfully theatrical. ‘CINEMATIC’ and ‘HONEY’ sparkle, but it’s the band-driven looseness that stands out.
A duo leaning into feel over formula – and winning.
Cry Club – ‘Monster Of The Week’
Cry Club don’t hold back on ‘Monster Of The Week’ – a brutal blast of industrial pop skewering ragebait culture and online decay.
It’s loud, frantic and politically charged, channelling digital exhaustion into something ferocious.
Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Clichés’
Jem Cassar-Daley leans into clarity on ‘Clichés’, wrapping hard-won hindsight in warm indie-pop shimmer.
Honest and open-hearted, it balances vulnerability with strength, reaffirming her place as one of the country’s most compelling young voices.
Molly Millington – Frank Morgan
Molly Millington’s debut album Frank Morgan is technicolour coming-of-age at its most diaristic. Playful, vulnerable and self-aware, it wrestles with identity and perception through a Wizard-of-Oz metaphor that actually sticks.
It’s joyful but thoughtful – a songwriter learning to hold every version of herself at once.
IKE – ‘Lips On Lips’
IKE’s ‘Lips On Lips’ captures the dizzy intimacy of young love — messy, intoxicating and slightly self-destructive. Lush melodies cushion its raw confessionals, turning insecurity into something strangely magnetic.
It’s personal without being precious, a snapshot of romance when the rest of the world fades out.
2charm – star scum city
2charm’s star scum city is sweaty, sleazy, neon-lit chaos in the best way. Gooner-pop meets eurodance euphoria, with distorted beats and Y2K hooks colliding under strobe lights.
It’s queer, brash and escapist — recession-pop grandeur with its tongue firmly in its cheek.
VASSY & Mind Electric – ‘On Me’
VASSY returns to the floor with ‘On Me’, a shimmering disco-house anthem built for peak-time release. Teaming with Mind Electric, she delivers diva-level vocals over glossy grooves and club-ready remixes.
It’s polished, confident and engineered to move — exactly what you want at 1am.
YNG Martyr – ‘REAL GEEK’
YNG Martyr closes the gap between internet lore and real life on ‘REAL GEEK’. Gaming bars, flipped pop samples and sharp self-awareness collide as he ditches mystique for authenticity.
It’s playful but purposeful — the sound of an artist stepping out from behind the meme and owning the moment.
Patience Please – Miles Away (EP)
Sneaking in a little West London – because how could we not – Patience Please arrive with Miles Away, a six-track debut EP that leans into crunching guitars, big hooks and the rush of new connection.
The title track leads the charge – bouncy, playful and built for live lift-off. It’s instinctive indie-pop with heart, capturing a band mid-momentum.