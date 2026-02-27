New Music Friday featuring Lottie Mcleod, Swapmeet and IKE

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases from here and across the ditch.

Lottie McLeod – ‘Important To You’

Lottie McLeod levels up with ‘Important To You’, a bruising indie-folk slow build about boundaries and emotional weight.

It’s raw, reflective and unafraid — a young songwriter stepping into her power without losing her tenderness.

Swapmeet – ‘I Know!’

Adelaide’s Swapmeet crash in with ‘I Know!’ – a fuzzy, jangle-pop rush that feels gloriously unfiltered.

Written mid-jam and left instinctively rough around the edges, it’s buoyant, punchy and quietly self-aware.

The Great Emu War Casualties – ‘Wanna See You’

The Great Emu War Casualties prove they can do joy on ‘Wanna See You’. Less existential spiral, more heart-on-sleeve simplicity, it’s a jangly ode to wanting someone close.

Still slightly melancholic (of course), but this time the sun’s peeking through the angst. Album mode looks good on them.

horse – ‘The Gap’

Newcastle post-punks horse return swinging with ‘The Gap’ – dark, brooding and wired tight. It’s all tension and grit, leaning hard into their raw edge without losing control.

If 2025 was the buzz year, this is the sound of a band doubling down and sharpening their teeth.

Ruby Jackson – ‘Against The Wall’

Sydney’s Ruby Jackson taps into late-90s/early-00s R&B nostalgia on ‘Against The Wall’.

Silky, slow-burning and emotionally poised, it explores unrequited love with quiet confidence.

South Summit – ‘ON THE DASH’

South Summit ease into bounce-rock territory on ‘ON THE DASH’, a laid-back groove built for open roads and servo snack stops.

Written with Marlon Gerbes, it’s breezy, rhythmic and Pharrell-coded in all the right ways.

FOLEY – LIKE AN ACTRESS (EP)

FOLEY’s new EP LIKE AN ACTRESS trades polish for pulse. Built around live instruments and rom-com energy, it feels physical, immediate and joyfully theatrical. ‘CINEMATIC’ and ‘HONEY’ sparkle, but it’s the band-driven looseness that stands out.

A duo leaning into feel over formula – and winning.

Cry Club – ‘Monster Of The Week’

Cry Club don’t hold back on ‘Monster Of The Week’ – a brutal blast of industrial pop skewering ragebait culture and online decay.

It’s loud, frantic and politically charged, channelling digital exhaustion into something ferocious.

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Clichés’

Jem Cassar-Daley leans into clarity on ‘Clichés’, wrapping hard-won hindsight in warm indie-pop shimmer.

Honest and open-hearted, it balances vulnerability with strength, reaffirming her place as one of the country’s most compelling young voices.

Molly Millington – Frank Morgan

Molly Millington’s debut album Frank Morgan is technicolour coming-of-age at its most diaristic. Playful, vulnerable and self-aware, it wrestles with identity and perception through a Wizard-of-Oz metaphor that actually sticks.

It’s joyful but thoughtful – a songwriter learning to hold every version of herself at once.

IKE – ‘Lips On Lips’

IKE’s ‘Lips On Lips’ captures the dizzy intimacy of young love — messy, intoxicating and slightly self-destructive. Lush melodies cushion its raw confessionals, turning insecurity into something strangely magnetic.

It’s personal without being precious, a snapshot of romance when the rest of the world fades out.

2charm – star scum city

2charm’s star scum city is sweaty, sleazy, neon-lit chaos in the best way. Gooner-pop meets eurodance euphoria, with distorted beats and Y2K hooks colliding under strobe lights.

It’s queer, brash and escapist — recession-pop grandeur with its tongue firmly in its cheek.

VASSY & Mind Electric – ‘On Me’

VASSY returns to the floor with ‘On Me’, a shimmering disco-house anthem built for peak-time release. Teaming with Mind Electric, she delivers diva-level vocals over glossy grooves and club-ready remixes.

It’s polished, confident and engineered to move — exactly what you want at 1am.

YNG Martyr – ‘REAL GEEK’

YNG Martyr closes the gap between internet lore and real life on ‘REAL GEEK’. Gaming bars, flipped pop samples and sharp self-awareness collide as he ditches mystique for authenticity.

It’s playful but purposeful — the sound of an artist stepping out from behind the meme and owning the moment.

Patience Please – Miles Away (EP)

Sneaking in a little West London – because how could we not – Patience Please arrive with Miles Away, a six-track debut EP that leans into crunching guitars, big hooks and the rush of new connection.

The title track leads the charge – bouncy, playful and built for live lift-off. It’s instinctive indie-pop with heart, capturing a band mid-momentum.