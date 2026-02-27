“I’m Not Running Anymore”: Castle Hughes on rebuilding after the Crash

Spiralling & surviving.

Castle Hughes has channelled every moment of heartbreak, healing, and chaos into her stunning debut album, Crashed Out.

The Western Australian singer-songwriter and DJ, who first began releasing music at 16, has evolved from promising young talent into one of the most emotionally fearless voices in Australian pop.

Her new album fuses shimmering house textures with intimate indie-pop storytelling, exploring the messy spaces between love and loss, spiralling and surviving.

With co-writes from long-time collaborator Kian Kardell and a surprise feature from ELLEKTRIK, Crashed Out captures the exact moment when everything falls apart, and the quiet strength it takes to rebuild.

We sat down with Castle to discuss watching loved ones become strangers, writing through panic attacks, and why finishing this album meant finally choosing herself.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

CASTLE HUGHES: Today was a classic “ admin” weekend day, emails, content planning, uni work, grocery shop, a walk around the dog park with my dog Fionn to reset my brain and probably overthinking a lyric I wrote three months ago.

I try to keep a balance between being creative and being a functioning adult… emphasis on try.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

CASTLE HUGHES: I’m from Perth, Western Australia. It’s quiet, coastal and a little isolated, which I think forces you to either shrink or dream bigger.

I love the beaches, the space, the sunsets, the endless amount of stunning campgrounds and the way the music community really shows up for each other.

Growing up here gave me room to feel things fully and that’s kind of where all my songs start.

HAPPY: You started releasing music at just 16. How do you feel your songwriting has evolved to become the more grounded, honest voice we hear today?

CASTLE HUGHES: When I started at 16, I was writing around my feelings. Now I write directly into them. Back then I think I wanted to sound poetic or impressive, I felt like I had something to prove to people.

Now I care more about the truth. I’ve lived more, lost more, healed more and I’m less afraid of being misunderstood. The voice on this record feels steadier. It’s still emotional, but it’s not begging for validation anymore.

HAPPY: Congratulations on the new album Crashed Out. Can you explain the meaning behind the title and how it represents the overall theme of the record?

CASTLE HUGHES: Thank you 🖤 Crashed Out is about emotional burnout, and economic turmoil when you’ve loved hard, trusted deeply, fought for something… and you’re left sitting in the wreckage trying to figure out if it’s worth rebuilding.

The album explores that tipping point. When do you repair? When do you walk away? It’s messy and vulnerable and a little unhinged at times but it’s also about self-preservation. It’s about realising you can survive something that almost broke you.

HAPPY: A major theme of the album is the emotional whiplash of watching people you love become strangers. Is there a specific moment or relationship on the record that was the hardest to write about?

CASTLE HUGHES: There’s one track that captures the exact moment I realised someone I loved wasn’t who I thought they were anymore.

That one was hard. Not because I didn’t know what to say but because I knew exactly what happened and writing it down made it final.

It’s confronting to admit that sometimes people don’t change overnight… you just slowly stop recognising them.

HAPPY: You’ve said the album is about deciding whether to “rebuild or run.” After finishing this project, do you feel like you’ve chosen a path?

CASTLE HUGHES: I think finishing the album was choosing the path.

Writing it forced me to sit in everything instead of escaping it. I’m not running anymore. I’m rebuilding but differently this time. Stronger boundaries. Softer heart. Less self-abandonment.

HAPPY: With over 234,000 streams and sold-out shows like your launch at FourFiveNine, what has been the most surreal moment of your career so far?

CASTLE HUGHES: Hearing a room full of people sing my lyrics back to me at FourFiveNine was unreal. Those songs were once voice notes I recorded crying on my bedroom floor.

Seeing them belong to other people now that’s the surreal part. The numbers are amazing, but the human moments hit deeper.

HAPPY: Which track on the album best captures the feeling of “spiralling,” and which one best captures the feeling of “surviving”?

CASTLE HUGHES: ‘Spinning Faster’ is the most literal version of spiralling. It’s about a panic attack in real time, the racing thoughts, the physical overwhelm, that feeling of losing control inside your own body.

The production mirrors that too. It doesn’t let you settle. It feels like everything is moving too quickly and you can’t catch your breath.

‘Crack In My Mind’ comes from a similar place, but it’s quieter and more internal. That one is about the fear that something inside you is breaking, like you can feel the fracture forming but no one else can see it.

It’s the kind of panic that sits behind your eyes while you’re still trying to function normally. Writing both of those songs was confronting, but also freeing. They’re honest snapshots of moments I usually try to hide.

“Surviving,” though, is ‘Too Good.’ That song is about how the world loves to throw chaos at you at the worst possible timing, just when you think things are steady, something shifts.

It’s less about the panic itself and more about resilience. It’s the realisation that even when life blindsides you, you don’t have to collapse with it. You can feel it, move through it, and still choose yourself at the end.

So if ‘Spinning Faster’ and ‘Crack In My Mind’ are the breakdown… ‘Too Good’ is the rebuild.

HAPPY: Your music is very cinematic. If Crashed Out were a movie, what genre would it be and who would star in it?

CASTLE HUGHES: Some songs I feel like would go best in an indie coming-of-age drama. Moody lighting. Coastal roads. Lots of driving scenes.

But others would for sure be perfect for an action or drama, maybe a psychological thriller.

I’d want someone like Florence Pugh or Saoirse Ronan, someone who can look calm but still feel like there’s a storm underneath.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy? :-)

CASTLE HUGHES: Sunsets. My dog. Camping weekends away that clear my head. Writing something that feels too honest and deciding to release it anyway.

And those quiet moments after a busy day when I realise I turned something painful into something powerful. That makes me really happy. 🖤