Here are the best new movies streaming in March

Here are the best movies streaming in March 2026, from Joker: Folie à Deux to action, comedy, and heartfelt dramas.

March’s streaming lineup is stacked with thrill, heart, and dark humour.

From Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s twisted musical ride in Joker: Folie à Deux, to the gripping conclusion of Street Flow 3, Brendan Fraser’s quirky Tokyo adventure, and the explosive action of War Machine, there’s something for every mood this month.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Streaming March 4, Max

The highly anticipated musical sequel arrives on streaming, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film explores the twisted psychological bond between the two inmates at Arkham State Hospital, blending gritty drama with surreal musical sequences that reflect their shared, fractured reality.

Street Flow 3

Streaming March 4, Netflix

The final installment of the powerful French trilogy continues the saga of the Traoré brothers. In this gritty drama, the siblings struggle to break the cycle of violence and poverty in the Parisian suburbs. It’s a raw, emotional conclusion that explores loyalty, sacrifice, and the difficult search for a better future.

War Machine

Streaming March 6, Netflix

Alan Ritchson stars in this high-octane action sci-fi flick. The story follows an elite team of US Army Rangers during their final selection process. What begins as a grueling training exercise quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival when they encounter an unimaginable and deadly extraterrestrial threat.

Fackham Hall

Streaming March 6, Max

A sharp-witted parody of period dramas like Downton Abbey. This film stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Thomasin McKenzie, poking fun at the rigid class structures and romantic tropes of early 20th-century Britain. It’s a satirical romp through a grand estate where the secrets are as ridiculous as the etiquette.

Rental Family

Streaming March 18, Disney+

Brendan Fraser stars as a struggling American actor living in Tokyo who takes a job at a “rental family” agency. He finds unexpected purpose playing various roles for strangers—from a doting father to a loyal friend. It’s a poignant and quirky exploration of human connection and the masks we wear.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Streaming March 20, Netflix

Cillian Murphy returns to his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in this feature-length conclusion to the beloved series. Set in 1940 against the backdrop of World War II, the film follows Shelby back to Birmingham, where he must navigate a changing world while facing ghosts from his criminal past.

Ballerina (From the World of John Wick)

Streaming March 27, Max

Ana de Armas leads this stylized spin-off from the John Wick universe as a young assassin seeking revenge for the murder of her family. Expect the franchise’s signature breathtaking choreography and world-building as she hunts down those responsible, featuring a cameo from Keanu Reeves as the legendary Baba Yaga.

Sentimental Value

Streaming March 23, Hulu

From acclaimed director Joachim Trier, this drama stars Renate Reinsve as a woman forced to reconcile with her past when her estranged father reappears. It is a deeply emotional exploration of family dynamics and the complicated nature of forgiveness, told with the same poignant intimacy found in The Worst Person in the World.

Pretty Lethal

Streaming March 25, Prime Video

Uma Thurman stars in this intense action-thriller as a reclusive former ballet prodigy. When five rival ballerinas (including Lana Condor and Maddie Ziegler) are stranded at her remote inn, they discover their host has a deadly past. The group must trade their point shoes for weapons to survive the night.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

Streaming March 27, Hulu

An R-rated buddy comedy starring Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, and Eiza González. This high-energy film follows a chaotic group caught in a web of mistaken identities and criminal underworld shenanigans. Expect a mix of sharp wit and explosive action as the titular characters navigate a single, very long, and dangerous night.