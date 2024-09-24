Lady Gaga Announces ‘Harlequin’ Album, Companion to ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

New album ‘Harlequin’ sees Harley Quinn’s twisted psyche inspiring Lady Gaga’s most experimental, cinematic work yet

Lady Gaga has revealed plans to release a new album, ‘Harlequin‘, this Friday, September 27.

The 13-track collection serves as a companion piece to Todd Phillips’ upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, in which Gaga stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga took to Instagram to announce the album, sharing the title and release date without additional details. However, the tracklist suggests a mix of songs from the film, including “Oh, When the Saints”, and new material.

In recent interviews, Gaga has discussed her creative process for the film’s music. Speaking with Vogue, she mentioned writing a waltz for the movie and working with pianist Alex Smith to capture the character’s unique vocal nuances.

At the Venice Film Festival, Gaga noted that ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ blends musical elements with more traditional filmmaking, emphasizing that “the music is a way to give the characters a way to express themselves because the dialogue wasn’t enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

‘Harlequin’ marks Gaga’s latest foray into acting and music hybridity, following her success with ‘A Star is Born’ and ‘House of Gucci’.

The album drops September 27.

No official tracklist has been released yet.