INTERVIEW: Jessica Fortuin and Lu Z shake up the Sydney music scene

Fresh off the release of ‘Sucker Punch’ and ‘Vows’ we sit down with Jessica and Lu Z to talk daydreaming, and manifestation

Jessica Fortuin is gearing up for something big. Alongside guitarist Lu Z, she’s preparing to take her next project to new heights, blending their unique sounds and influences into a fresh collaboration.

The duo is currently rehearsing for a string of live shows, including opening for YAGKI’s Sydney leg of the One Day Global Tour.

Both seasoned performers in their own right, Jessica and Lu are excited to explore what they can create together.

Living in the vibrant musical landscape of the Inner West has only fueled their passion, and their combined energy is set to bring a new edge to Jessica’s already eclectic sound.

With Lu fine-tuning his new gear and Jessica’s deep well of personal and musical influences, they’re ready to give audiences a taste of what’s to come—a genre-blending mix that spans from Y2K emo to grungy rock and trap-pop, pushing both artists outside their comfort zones.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

JF: Today Lu Z and I are rehearsing for upcoming gigs – one of these is opening for YAGKI’s Sydney leg of her One Day Global Tour.

Both of us have performed so much separately for different bands and projects so coming together as a duo is a very exciting next step we are taking as musicians and collaborators.

LZ: I’ve just gotten a new guitar, new amp simulation rig and just gotta fine tune it for playing live. We are both very excited!

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

JF: Living on Wangal Land, I couldn’t feel more lucky to be where I am. So close to the lively Inner West and the rich musical culture of the area.

I used to live really deep in suburbia and had no idea of all the amazing communities outside of my little world.

I thought you either were selling out stadiums or busking and I genuinely had no idea of all the amazing in between gigs and talents we have along the King Street strip.

LZ: There’s this really good Bahn Mi place near where I live and this lovely lady that works there has seen me so much she remembers my order when I go in.

JF: We joke and say she’s Lu’s girlfriend.

HAPPY: What did you listen to growing up?

JF: My dad is very musical, he’d always be playing Chisel, Bob Dylan, just so many different artists.

Music was constantly on while cooking or he would have the music video channels playing on the TV.

I remember when I was about 2 or 3 he had a whole shelf of CDs, I used to open them all up and flip through the little books inside and stare at the pictures for hours.

I used to also pull the CDs out of the case and scratch them on the hardwood floor cos I liked the way it sounded.

Most if not all were scratched because of me.

HAPPY: Your music blends elements of Y2K emo, trap-pop, grungy rock, and more. Can you discuss the inspirations behind your eclectic sonic palette?

JF: I was a very angsty teenager, however my form of rebellion wasn’t staying out late and smoking, it was writing songs about things I’d never say to peoples faces.

I had a lot of responsibilities at home and people depended on me. I wasn’t really allowed to rebel so I lived vicariously through music.

Songs about all the self destructive stuff I wanted to be doing but couldn’t, all the crazy drama of being young.

Music like Kesha, The Veronicas, Lady Gaga, Adam Lambert, it made me feel alive, made me feel cooler than I was and made me feel like I wasn’t missing out on being a kid.

I think that’s why now I’m so influenced by that style, Its because to me these genres represent my freedom.

HAPPY: Who are some lyrical influences or writers that have shaped your approach?

JF: Lady Gaga definitely, I love how fun and creative her performance is alongside her lyrical storytelling.

Lana Del Ray, she’s a lyrical genius. Some newer influences for me are Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

In my opinion, nothing they are doing is mediocre and they really are setting the standard for previous pop girlies who are lyrically slacking nowadays.

HAPPY: ‘Sucker Punch‘ was born out of “teenage angst.” Can you elaborate on how your teenage experiences influence your songwriting?

JF: I started homeschooling at 15 to focus more on my music. At the time it was the right choice for me, it was the beginning of the hardest period in my life.

I quickly lost all my friends and my connection with the outside world. Struggles regarding my mental health came out of the woodwork and I was a mess.

As a cherry on top, I contracted glandular fever from a microphone at a gig and it developed into chronic fatigue.

I slowly lost more and more energy until I was bed bound. For months I only left the bed to go to the bathroom.

My mum later told me she was petrified that I was dying. My body was shutting down while I was still in it.

Being bed bound all day is really fucking boring so I started daydreaming. I’d spend hours creating worlds in my head, listening to songs and imagining.

It was the only thing giving me hope and a reason to keep going, I really attribute this time of maladaptive daydreaming to my songwriting ability and overall survival.

I started leaving the bed for more than just to use the bathroom, I started leaving to write songs. Although I had completely no connection with the outside world, the one I created in my head felt so real.

I wrote songs about that life and the experiences I had in it. I now have a catalogue of 300+ songs I’ve written.

HAPPY: The press statement mentions “black magic” and “desperation.” Were there any specific influences or experiences that led to this concept?

JF: I’ve always been a very spiritual person, at this point of my life I was really into Tarot, Manifestation and other kinds of magic.

I used to watch hours of Tarot readings on youtube all because I liked this one guy who really didn’t like me back . I laugh now at it and I’m like to past me “Girl…. get the fuck up this is embarrasing hahah”.

The song is obviously hyperbolic but I did buy a journal and wrote his name in it hundreds of times with a red pen under a full moon and some other things… I don’t know if I’m just in an echo chamber but I feel like, dont most teenage girls experiment with the occult once in their life?

HAPPY: Can you tell us more about collaborating with your guitarist Lu z on the next project, and how Lu z’s contributions are shaping the sound?

JF: The first EP is solely written by me. This is my first time with a long term collaborator.

We’ve written dozens of songs, one of which is produced by Alex Berger called ‘No Sober’. We can’t wait to be debuting that song in our live shows!

We really push each other to try and write outside of our comfort zones, we come from very different worlds but it works so well.

I think if people like what we have coming out now, they will grow with us through to the next project. Its more mature and more influenced by newer references and each other.

HAPPY: How has working with Lu z influenced your songwriting and artistic approach, and what do you admire most about their musicality?

JF: Lu Z has introduced me to a whole new world of music, I never would have touched a Country song with a 10 foot pole before.

On the surface nothing about Country should appeal to me at all, like I’m a queer, progressive woman from the city.

But it’s so fun! Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, like theirs this unwavering comfort/nostalgia in some of these songs reminiscent of the feeling i get from 2014 pop music.

Not only Country music but also Rock and Blues. Seeing Lu Z perform at all these cool venues alongside an array of rock bands really influenced me.

Now when we write songs, we are always thinking about that Rock / live music setting and wanting to make the songs not just fun to stream, but actually live and breathe when you experience them at our gigs.

I really admire Lu’s unmatched guitar talents, Lu is genuinely the best guitarist I’ve ever seen. When in their element it’s captivating.

As an audience member, I’ve experienced this watching Lu. You get this warm feeling inside you, it’s a knowing that you are watching a Legend while they are still a secret to the rest of the world. I am incredibly lucky to be working alongside such a talent.

HAPPY: With your upcoming EP, do you feel like you’re on the cusp of a breakout moment? How are you preparing for this potential surge in attention?

JF: Music is all I’ve ever wanted to do. Everyday both of us get up, we are preparing for our dreams to come true.

I can’t wait for everyone to hear these songs that have been a secret for a very long time.

I think I can speak for us both when I say we are just bursting at the seems to quit our day jobs and go full force with the music.

HAPPY: As a Maori singer-songwriter, how does your cultural heritage influence your music and artistic perspective?

JF: Maoris are known for their musicality and the culture is really intertwined with it.

It’s funny because my parents and grandparents can’t sing or play any instruments.

I do feel pride in knowing my voice and draw to music is somehow inherited from my culture.

When I sing, I know I’m doing it alongside the women in my ancestry. I may have never met them and my life may look very different to their own but in those moments we really connect.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you Happy?

JF: My Hello Kitty Strat, come to our live show to see it with your own eyes!