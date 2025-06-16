Beatles’ Sons team up for explosive new track “Rip Off”

Beatles 2.0? Not quite—but their sons are rocking hard anyway

The next generation of rock royalty is here. Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Starr), Sean Ono Lennon (John Lennon’s son), and James McCartney (Paul McCartney’s son) have joined forces on “Rip Off”—the latest fiery release from Starkey’s supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos.

The track, teased on Starkey’s Instagram, follows their April collaboration “Primrose Hill” and features Oasis’ Andy Bell and Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Starkey insists the song isn’t a Beatles throwback—“It’s Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos”—but the pedigree is undeniable.

Meanwhile, the drummer made headlines after revealing his turbulent exit from The Who and missing out on Oasis’ reunion tour, calling it a “gut punch.”

With more star-studded singles on the way (“This is the year of the Mantra!”), the band is charging forward—just as The Who and Oasis gear up for massive global tours.