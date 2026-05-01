Kurt Carrera on why 2000s R&B is timeless, and his brand new single

After a decade of captivating audiences from Optus Stadium to the Telethon stage, Boorloo (Perth) based Pop R&B artist Kurt Carrera is proving that patience and groove go hand in hand.

Drawing from the nostalgic live-band era of Justin Timberlake and the modern funk of Bruno Mars, Carrera is finally ready to unleash his latest sonic offering, the aptly titled ‘VIBE!,’ a track that feels both comforting and cutting-edge.

Released April 24th, the single leans into tight rhythms and feel-good energy, updated for 2026 through crisp production and wavy synths.

In our interview, the Filipino-Australian artist opened up about the laid-back charm of his hometown, finding confidence at the rowdy Indi Bar, and why ‘VIBE!’ tastes like a piña colada.

As he prepares to share the screen and stage with a new generation of groove-merchants, Carrera sits down to discuss staying consistent, embracing his heritage, and the simple joy of good food and great music.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

KURT CARRERA: Honestly… pretty boring haha. A bunch of admin and planning for this single, then went to work. Not the most glamorous day, but it all adds up.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

CARRERA: I’m from Perth. I love how chill and easy-going it is here… sometimes a little too chill haha, but it’s home.

HAPPY: ‘VIBE!’ has that classic early 2000s live-band energy. What was the first spark of inspiration for this track?

CARRERA: I grew up listening to this stuff and never really grew out of it. I took a lot of inspiration from Bruno Mars and his 24K Magic album. I remember watching an interview where he said he wanted to capture the nostalgia of what he grew up on, and that really stuck with me. I wanted to do the same thing — tap into the music I grew up with, which just happened to be 2000s R&B/Pop.

HAPPY: You’ve name-dropped Justin Timberlake, N.E.R.D, and Usher as touchstones. How did you update that sound for 2026 without just making a throwback?

CARRERA: I think that 2000s sound is honestly timeless — it never really went away, it just evolved. For me it was about keeping the core of that live-band feel, while bringing in those signature 00s elements like wavy synths and punchy, clean drums, and tightening everything up sonically so it hits like a modern record.

I’ve also been seeing a lot of artists today tapping back into that space — like 3ee, JayDon and Chikoruss — so it feels less like a throwback and more like part of what’s happening right now.

HAPPY: The music video drops just three days after the single on April 27th. What can fans expect visually that matches the song’s groove?

CARRERA: Super performance-driven. We wanted it to feel like you’re just watching a band lock in and go for it. There’s a bit of that throwback vibe in there too, but still feels fresh. Nothing crazy, just good vibes and letting the music do its thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Carrera (@kurtcarreramusic)

HAPPY: Joel Baker at BETTERBREAD TV handled the visuals. How did you two collaborate to translate the song’s funk/soul energy into moving images?

CARRERA: Joel’s an absolute GOAT — shoutout to him. We were both really on the same page about leaning into nostalgia. We kept referencing stuff like waking up on a Saturday morning and throwing on Video Hits or Channel V.

We pulled inspo from Justin Timberlake’s Señorita video and something more current like Silk Sonic’s Skate — that film grain, neutral tones, live performance feel. It was really about making it feel familiar but still fresh.

HAPPY: You’ve been building your Perth fan base for a decade. Is there a specific local venue where you first felt like “this is really working”?

CARRERA: Slowly but surely haha. I’d say Indian Ocean Hotel — Indi Bar. I always felt like I kind of stuck out there because it leans pretty indie rock, but the Scarborough crowd was always so open. It’s rowdy in the best way, and once they’re with you, they’re with you. That’s when I started feeling like, okay yeah, this is working.

HAPPY: If “VIBE!” had a smell or a taste, what would it be?

CARRERA: A piña colada. I don’t know why… it just makes sense haha.

HAPPY: What’s one piece of advice you’d give to another Filipino-Australian artist trying to break into R&B and pop right now?

CARRERA: Embrace where you and your family are from and be proud of it — that’s your edge. No one else has your exact story.

And on a practical level, just stay consistent. Keep releasing, keep performing, keep showing up. It takes time, but people notice. Build your own lane instead of waiting for someone to give you one.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

CARRERA: Family, Friends, good music and good food!