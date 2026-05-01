Guy Sebastian 100 Times Around The Sun Tour 2026 Setlist and Set Times

Guy Sebastian is currently in the middle of his 100 Times Around The Sun Tour.

Based on Guy Sebastian’s most recent performances, including his show at the AIS Arena in Canberra and the start of his residency at Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre, here is the standard setlist he has been playing.

The show is a heavy mix of his brand-new album tracks and his massive “Australian Idol” era and radio hits.

Guy Sebastian 100 Times Around The Sun Tour: 2026 Setlist

Get It Done

100 Times Around the Sun

Cupid

The Keys

All Yours Again

Antidote (often featuring a virtual duet with Sam Fischer)

Afterlife

Strangers

Maybe

Who’s That Girl

Standing With You

Battle Scars (virtual duet with Lupe Fiasco)

Gold

Love on Display

Madness

Set in Stone

Believer

Butterfly Kisses (Bob Carlisle cover)

Unchained Melody (Righteous Brothers cover)

I Have Nothing (Whitney Houston cover)

Mega-Medley: Don’t Worry Be Happy / Like It Like That / Like a Drum / Come Home With Me

Before I Go

Angels Brought Me Here

Choir (Encore)

Tour Snapshot

Sam Fischer’s role on the tour sits somewhere between support and special guest. While Bella Taylor Smith is the official opener across all dates, Sam Fischer joins as a co-guest in cities like Sydney – playing a full set before Guy Sebastian, and often popping back up during the main show for their duet “Antidote.”

For the Sydney shows at the TikTok Entertainment Centre (May 1–2), timings are tight: doors at 6:00pm, Bella at 7:00pm, Sam around 7:35pm, Guy at 8:20pm, wrapping by roughly 10:30pm.

Current Location: Sydney (performing May 1st and 2nd at the TikTok Entertainment Centre).

Upcoming Stops: Wollongong (May 7), Adelaide (May 11), Perth (May 15), and Melbourne (May 22-24).

Vibe: The tour is celebrating his 10th studio album, so expect a lot of storytelling between songs – Guy is known for being quite chatty and heartfelt about the inspiration behind his newer tracks.